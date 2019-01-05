Servant beats co-worker to death in drunken brawl, dumps body: Cops

A 26-year-old servant has been arrested for allegedly killing his co-worker during drunken brawl and dumping his body in Thanabhawan area of neighbouring Shamli district last month, police said Saturday.

Pushpraj was arrested Friday and the body of the 28-year-old Vinod Kumar was recovered from Mudhbhar village under Thanabhawan police station area, they said.

According to SP Ajay Pandey, the deceased Kumar was beaten to death by the accused over a tiff during drinking session with him on December 13. Later, Pushpraj dumped his body in the village.

Both the accused and the deceased were native of Madhya Pradesh and were working as servants at a farmer’s house here, the SP said.

The deceased was missing from the past 22 days and after investigation Pushpraj was arrested and the accused has confessed to his crime, the SP added.

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 11:20 IST