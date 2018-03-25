Setting up of any other panel in place of Cauvery Management Board ‘unacceptable’: DMK

Opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu on Sunday continued to press for the immediate constitution of the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) by the Centre and said the setting up of any other panel in its place was unacceptable.

A two-day conference of the party here adopted a ‘special’ resolution in this regard, even as it passed more resolutions on various issues, including against ‘imposition” of language by the BJP government.

A total of 50 resolutions concerning various issues were adopted in the conference, the first such major exercise held in the absence of party chief M Karunanidhi, who is recuperating from illness.

He has stayed away from active politics for more than a year now.

The ‘special’ resolution adopted at the conference urged the Tamil Nadu government to ensure the state’s rights are upheld in the inter-state dispute involving Karnataka and warned of protests by the party if the ruling AIADMK failed to do so.

The resolution, moved by DMK Working President M K Stalin, referred to a section of reports that claimed the Centre may possibly set up a supervisory committee in place of the CMB and opposed any such move.

“The Tamil Nadu government should be uncompromising on (the stand of) setting up of CMB and should not let any other panel to be set up... and it should insist the Centre that CMB should be constituted at the earliest,” the resolution said.

If the state government did not do so, the DMK would launch “strong struggles” with the help of farmers and the public on the issue, it added.

It further charged the Centre with “delaying” the setting up of CMB “under some pretext or other” and urged the state government to exert adequate pressure for its formation at the earliest.

Following the February 16 final verdict of the Supreme Court on the vexed Cauvery river dispute,the ruling AIADMK and opposition parties, including DMK, have been urging the Centre to constitute the CMB and Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) within six weeks from that day to ensure the state received its due share of water from the inter-state river.

Sunday’s conference, attended by top DMK leaders,including its Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi and former Minister Dayanidhi Maran, also slammed the BJP for giving “misleading” assurances to capture power in the 2014 Parliamentary polls.

Ever since, “BJP has gone against concepts like plurality, democracy and secularism,” the party said in another resolution.

The Dravidian party slammed the BJP government at the Centre and the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu for allowing a Ram Rajya Rath Yatra in Tamil Nadu.

DMK had earlier protested against the yatra last week, even raking up the issue in the Assembly.

The party further said that it would not allow “language imposition,” in the state, apparently referring to Sanskrit and Hindi.

DMK had earlier criticised the BJP government for allegedly trying to ‘impose’ these two languages through various means.

The party also adopted a number of other resolutions, including on the vandalism of statues of social reformer E V Ramasamy ‘Periyar’ and wanted the state government to detain the culprits under the stringent Goondas Act.