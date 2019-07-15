Seven arrested for kidnapping, holding three captive in Jaipur

Jaipur police rescued three people kept in captivity in a city high-rise for more than 15 days after a 13-hour operation on Sunday and arrested seven people, including a woman, who are part of a gang involved in multiple cases of kidnapping, extortion, loot and robbery.

Police said that the five members of the gang are from Haryana. Jaipur police launched a search operation in a 11-storey apartment in Bhankrota area to rescue the three people kept in a rented flat on the ninth floor.

Jaipur police commissioner Anand Shrivastava said that the three rescued people are Luftan Shaikh (19) of Thane (Mahrashtra), Malang Shah (44) of Chittoor (Andhra Pradsh) and Mohammad Shazad (36) of Bikaner (Rajasthan).

“We have recovered two pistols, one country-made gun and three SUVs from the gang,” the commissioner added.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Jaipur West) Vikas Sharma said that around 2.30am on Sunday, someone saw a man in A block of Shankara Residency in Bhankrota with a pistol.

“Police teams from six police stations and commandoes from anti-terror squad were called in for a search operation. The man with pistol in hand was caught after a 20-minute chase,” he said.

The man told police about his partners in a flat on the ninth floor. After arresting other members of the gang, police checked every floor and terrace of all the four blocks for almost 13 hours.

“The gang kidnapped Shaikh and Shazad, two bitcoin traders, and demanded 80 bitcoins worth ₹8 crore. Shah was kidnapped two days later. The gang demanded ₹10 lakh from his family mebers,” the DCP said.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 10:41 IST