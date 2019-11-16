Seven Maoists surrender in Chhattisgarh citing ‘hollow ideology and exploitation’

india

Updated: Nov 16, 2019 19:43 IST

Seven Maoists involved in several deadly attacks on security forces, surrendered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Saturday, claiming to be disillusioned by the “hollow Maoist ideology”, said police.

Police said surrendered ultras also cited “exploitation of lower-rung cadres by senior leaders” as a reason for quitting.

“Surrendered Maoists were involved in several attacks on security forces, including the one in Murkinar camp that killed 11 police personnel in 2006 and the 2007 Ranibodli police outpost attack, in which over 55 police personnel died, said Bastar IG.

Ramji alias Bicchem Karam, deputy commander of Udanti local organization squad (LOS) and Lakhmu Modiyam, deputy commander of platoon No.2 of Maoists were among those who surrendered. Both carried a reward of Rs 3 lakh each on their heads, a press release of Bijapur police claimed.

Two other Maoists, Lakkhu Telam and Sangeeta Modiyami were both members of platoon no. 2 of ultras National Park area committee and carried a reward of Rs 2 lakh each.

The other three, namely, Ranjeeta Oyam, Rajkumari Yadav and Hunga Podiyami carried a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads.

“All surrendered will be provided assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of Chhattisgarh government,” the IG added.

On November 11, nine Maoists, including a commander-level cadre, had surrendered to Sukma police

The surrender follows a report that the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist) were looking to change tactics and use sniper rifles, booby traps and remote technology to counter new methods adopted by the security forces that has inflicted heavy losses on the rebels in recent years.