Seven states see rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in 10 days

india

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 08:40 IST

The coronavirus disease is spreading across the country at a rapid pace, but the situation is grim in Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh.

According to Union health ministry, these states have seen a large number of Covid-19 cases in the last 10 days.

In Delhi, nearly 1,300 cases are being recorded everyday. A fortnight ago, this number was around 1,000. On Thursday, the national capital recorded 1,877 new infections.

In Tamil Nadu, the second worst-affected state after Maharashtra, the single-day spike has nearly doubled from an average 700 to more than 1,300. On Thursday, it registered a record 1,927 Covid-19 cases.

There is a three-fold increase in the number of cases in Haryana, and the number has doubled in Jammu and Kashmir, according to health ministry data. There are seven states in the country which have more than 10,000 cases of coronavirus disease.

With the rising number of cases, Uttar Pradesh has now reached the fifth spot on the health ministry’s list of statewise count of Covid-19 cases.

The state has registered 201 deaths till May 31. But on Thursday, the Covid-19 fatality count of Uttar Pradesh reached 321.

The nationwide Covid-19 tally neared 2.9 lakh on Thursday with a record one-day increase of nearly 10,000 cases.

In its morning update, the Union Health Ministry said the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen to 2,86,579 after a record number of 9,996 cases were reported in 24 hours since Wednesday 8 am.

The death toll also saw a record single-day increase of over 350 fatalities to move closer to the 8,500-mark, more than one-third of which have been recorded in 11 days since June 1 - the day that marked the beginning of a phased exit from most restrictions imposed under a nationwide lockdown with effect from March 25.

The government, however, said the virus infection has not entered the community transmission stage as the lockdown and containment measures prevented a rapid spread.