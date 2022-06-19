Several good govt initiatives get 'caught in colour of politcs': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said several steps taken by the government for the welfare of citizens get 'caught in the colour of politics'. The prime minister was speaking at the inauguration of the main tunnel and five underpasses of Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor Project in New Delhi.

“Last year I also had the opportunity to inaugurate the Defense Complex. It is the misfortune of our country that many good things, things done with good intention, get caught in the colour of politics,” PM Modi said.

Several of the government's major decisions have faced protests in the past few years, the latest being the short-term recruitment policy for the armed forces. The Agnipath scheme has triggered massive protests across the country which have turned violent in multiple states. The agitators vented their ire against the recruitment scheme by setting ablaze trains, damaging public property, and blocking roads and railways.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 also sparked huge protests that culminated in large-scale violence in the national capital. Last year, the government had to roll back the three controversial farm laws after months-long protests from farmers, largely from Punjab, Haryana, and Western UP.

The Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor project, which is an integral part of Pragati Maidan Redevelopment project, missed at least six deadlines and the commuters will have to wait a little longer for a critical underpass link that is a key component of the project.

PM Modi said that the construction faced several difficulties given the complexity of the project involving one of the busiest routes in the national capital.

“But, this is new India, it resolves issues, takes new pledges, and to fulfil those pledges, it makes all efforts,” he told the gathering.

