e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Sexual assault at gunpoint’: Woman presses rape charges against jailed MLA, his kin

‘Sexual assault at gunpoint’: Woman presses rape charges against jailed MLA, his kin

The woman alleged that MLA Vijay Mishra sexually assaulted her several times at gunpoint in 2014.

india Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 21:42 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita
HT Correspondent | Edited by Sparshita
Hindustan Times, Varanasi
Image for representation.
Image for representation.
         

A woman in her mid-thirties lodged a gang-rape case against jailed Gyanpur-Bhadohi MLA Vijay Mishra, his son and another relative at Gopiganj police station in Bhadohi district of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Sunday, the police said.

The woman alleged that Mishra sexually assaulted her several times at gunpoint in 2014, adding that his son Vishnu Mishra and his relative Vikas Mishra also raped her.

Krishnanand Rai, inspector of Gopiganj police station, said the case was registered against Vijay Mishra, his son Vishnu Mishra and relative Vikas Mishra under sections 376D (gang-rape), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The alleged victim was sent for a medical examination.

In 2017, Mishra won the assembly election as a candidate of the Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (NISHAD) party.

Also read: Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work

A senior police officer said the woman, who belonged to Varanasi, alleged that she was called for campaigning in Bhadohi during the 2014 general election. She alleged that when she tried to resist rape, the accused threatened to kill her.

The officer said the woman moved to Mumbai due to MLA’s fear but came back to the state to file the case on learning that he was in jail in another case. Vijay Mishra was arrested in August in an alleged case of property grabbing and is currently in Agra jail.

tags
top news
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Rahul Chahar gets Gayle, put KXIP in trouble
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Rahul Chahar gets Gayle, put KXIP in trouble
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In