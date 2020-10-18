e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 18, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work

Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work

The canal supplies around 270 million gallons of raw water a day to the city, of which around 120 MGD goes to Bhagirathi plant and 150 to Sonia Vihar plant for treatment.

delhi Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 21:16 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
Birds fly over the heavily polluted waters of the Yamuna River, at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi.
Birds fly over the heavily polluted waters of the Yamuna River, at Kalindi Kunj in New Delhi.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

Water supply will be affected in parts of Delhi for the next four to five days due to the closure of the Upper Ganga canal for annual maintenance, the Delhi Jal Board said on Sunday.

The canal supplies around 270 million gallons of raw water a day to the city, of which around 120 MGD goes to Bhagirathi plant and 150 to Sonia Vihar plant for treatment. Water treated by the Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar plants is supplied to east Delhi and south Delhi areas.

The flow from the Upper Ganga Canal is reducing due to closure for its annual maintenance, the DJB said, adding that the production of the Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar plants may get affected. Water level in the Yamuna is also less. Therefore, water will be available at low pressure for four to five days till the situation improves, a DJB official said.   “The areas likely to be affected are parts of south Delhi, east Delhi, northeast Delhi and NDMC areas,” the water utility said.

tags
top news
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Democracy passing through most difficult time’: Sonia Gandhi attacks Centre
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Lockie Ferguson stars as KKR beat SRH via Super Over
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
Delhi’s water supply to be affected for next 4-5 days due to maintenance work
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
‘Very tough, uncertain’: Experts on path to restart Jet Airways
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
Covid-19 community transmission occurred in some districts: Harsh Vardhan
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Rahul Chahar gets Gayle, put KXIP in trouble
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Rahul Chahar gets Gayle, put KXIP in trouble
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
‘May have to leave the country if I lose’: US President Donald Trump
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In