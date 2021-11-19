Shah calls for better coordination among forces

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday stressed on better coordination between the state police forces and central agencies and underlined the need for focused action on security-related issues such as Maoist violence and cyber crime.

Inaugurating the three-day 56th conference of DGPs (Director General of Police) and IGPs (Inspector General of Police) at the Police Headquarters in Lucknow, Shah appreciated the role played by security forces during the Covid-19 pandemic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also participate in the conference on Saturday.

Shah also awarded trophies to three top police stations of the country. The top spot was grabbed by Sadar Bazar police station of New Delhi, followed by Gangapur police station in Odisha and Bhattu Kalan police station in Haryana, stated a press released shared by the UP Police.

The home minister also gave away medals for meritorious service to the officers of Intelligence Bureau.

In his address, Shah stressed on better coordination between the state police and other central agencies and urged the delegates for timely implementation of suggestions discussed during the conference. He underlined the need to focus on security-related issues, including coastal security, left wing extremism, narcotics trafficking, cyber crime and border area management.

Besides, deliberations were held on a wide range of internal security issues, including prison reforms, challenges posed by radicalisation and police training. In the run-up to the conference, various core groups comprising DGPs of different states were formed for holding discussions on key aspects of internal security.

This year, for the first time, over 200 officers of different seniorities from various states/UTs were also requested to submit papers on contemporary security issues being deliberated in the conference.

The conference is being organised in hybrid mode. DGPs of all states/UTs and DGs of CAPFs will attend the conference for the next two days at UP police headquarters in Lucknow. In addition, about 350 other officers will attend the same through virtual platform from IB offices in various states and UTs.

Shah hailed the hybrid format of conference, as directed by the Prime Minister, and observed that this will help in better dissemination and percolation of suggestions at the cutting edge level. He emphasised on reforms at police station and beat level for effective policing.