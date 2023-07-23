Shah inaugurates aviation control system for better security, real-time monitoring

Union home and cooperation minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated the newly developed Aviation Security Control Centre (ASCC) at Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Campus in Mahipalpur in Delhi. CISF Camp at Mahipalpur in Delhi was inaugurated on Saturday (Twitter/@AmitShah)

HT was the first to report about the Centre. The first-of-its-kind aviation control system is aimed to monitor security functions and resource utilisation on a real-time basis.

The ASCC will monitor all threats and social media chatter for the 66 civil airports currently under the CISF’s security cover, said officials.

“The CISF Camp at Mahipalpur in Delhi beams with the pride of progress as the state-of-the-art Aviation Security Control Center has been inaugurated today,” Shah wrote on Twitter after the inauguration.

He added that the Centre is equipped with cutting-edge technology which can enable real-time monitoring of threats while aiding swift decision-making during emergencies.

The need for centralised monitoring of incidents/events occurring at airports to resolve them on a real-time basis was felt due to increased air traffic and passenger load, current security scenario, evolving nature of threat perceptions and geographical spread of airports across the country.

“CISF has established a modern state-of-art centralised Aviation Security Control Centre, integrating the Security Operations Control Centres (SOCCs) of all 66 airports. The control centre is also equipped with cutting edge technologies like data centre, R&D (research & development) lab and war room,” a statement from the CISF read.

The ASCC will have four components– Communication and Monitoring Centre, Incident Management Centre, Aviation Research Centre and Data Centre.

According to CISF, the Centre will have “24X7 real-time data monitoring” and trend analysis of passengers and air traffic”.

It said that all 66 airports are now connected through VPN and IP telephonic systems and can be accessed at any point in time by the senior officers during the time of any contingent situation.

“Trend analysis of real-time data will be done to enhance the effectiveness of decision-making at higher levels. Research on advanced and AI-based aviation security equipment available worldwide, comparative analysis of different equipment and its applicability at Indian airports will also be handled by the Centre,” CISF said.

The SCC will also provide a resolution of social media feedback by monitoring popular social sites. “This newly established ASCC will play an important role in its quest to play a greater role in aviation security and the future of the Force,” concluded CISF.

CISF is the national civil aviation protection force. It guards 66 passenger airports out of the total 134 operational in the country.

