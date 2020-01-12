Amit Shah lashes out at Opposition over CAA

india

Updated: Jan 13, 2020 02:35 IST

Hitting out at the opposition parties, Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday said however much they [parties] opposes the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the government “will not rest” until all the refugees from minority communities from Pakistan are given Indian citizenship.

Addressing a public meeting at Garrison ground at Jabalpur, 370 kilometers from Bhopal, to create awareness on the amended citizenship law, Shah said, “This is not the first time when Congress party, (West Bengal chief minister) Mamata Banerjee and (Delhi chief minister) Arvind Kejriwal are doing this.”

Shah said, “Irrespective of the Congress, Mamata Banerjee and Kejriwal’s opposition, the government would not rest until all the refugees from minority communities from these countries like Hindus, Sindhi, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists are granted Indian citizenship. The refugees from these countries are sons and daughters of India and have as much right as citizens as you and I have. Of refugees from Bangladesh 70% are Dalits. The country will embrace them. This is what people of India want,” he said.

Without mentioning the recent violence on JNU, Delhi campus, the Union home minister said, “Anti-India slogan- ‘Bharat tere tukde honge inshallah inshallah’ was raised on JNU campus. But people like Rahul Baba and Kejriwal want us to save them...Those who raise such anti-India slogans have their place behind bars.”

Reacting to Sha’s speech, state Congress media in charge, Shobha Oza, said, “It is not the Congress but the BJP government at the Centre which is spreading misinformation on CAA. The BJP leaders want to divide the country in the name of religion. It’s their nefarious design to divide the country for the sake of their vote bank politics and thus divert the attention of its failure on all fronts of governance and economy. But people of the country are wise enough to understand their design and they gave a befitting reply to the same during the recent Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections.”