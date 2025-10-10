New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday appreciated the steps taken by the security forces and the Jammu and Kashmir administration in strengthening the overall security there post April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, while giving a free hand to the forces to crush any attempts to threaten the peace. Shah reviews Kashmir’s post-Pahalgam security

The home minister made the remarks while chairing a high-level meeting in Delhi to review the security scenario in J&K ahead of winters, in which detailed discussions took place on the border security, counter-terror operations, etc, according to officials. Among those who attended the meeting include lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, Union home secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, J&K police chief Nalin Prabhat, J&K chief secretary Atal Dulloo, and the director generals of CRPF and BSF among other senior officers from the ministry of home affairs and the union territory.

“Amit Shah appreciated the steps taken by the UT administration and security agencies following the Pahalgam terror attack, which have helped strengthen the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the vital role of all security agencies in working in a coordinated and vigilant manner to eliminate terrorism from the region. He further said that with the onset of winter, security forces must remain fully prepared to ensure that terrorists do not exploit snowfall to infiltrate across the border,” the MHA said in a statement, quoting Shah.

While assuring all necessary resources to be provided to sustain these efforts, Shah said “our security forces will continue to have full freedom of action to crush any attempt to threaten peace and security in the region”.

“Shah reaffirmed the Modi government’s unwavering commitment to achieving the goal of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir. He said that due to the determined efforts of the security agencies, the terrorist network nurtured by enemies of the nation in Jammu and Kashmir has been almost crippled,” the MHA said.

The last such review meeting on J&K was chaired by Shah on September 1.

Officials said that post Pahalgam terror attack in April, there are continuous operations to dismantle the terror network in the union territory while also ensuring that tourism returns back to normal.

As many as 48 tourist destinations were closed after the Pahalgam terror attack. In June, Sinha reopened 16 destinations while 12 were opened on September 27.