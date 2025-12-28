Shashi Tharoor backs Digvijaya Singh’s RSS-Congress comparison, says ‘there should be discipline’

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Sunday seemingly backed senior party leader Digvijaya Singh’s remarks on organisational strength, saying the Congress too needs greater discipline and cohesion. Shashi Tharoor says ‘there should be discipline’ as Congress debates Digvijaya Singh’s RSS remarks(PTI)

Responding to questions on Digvijaya Singh’s praise for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the BJP’s organisational structure, Tharoor told reporters in Delhi, “Even I want our organisation to strengthen. There should be discipline in our organisation. Digvijaya Singh can speak for himself,” according to ANI news agency.

The comments came after Digvijaya Singh triggered a political controversy by sharing an old, undated photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with BJP veteran Lal Krishna Advani.

What Congress' Digvijaya Singh said

In a post on X, Singh highlighted what he described as the organisational strength of the BJP and the RSS. “I found this picture on the Quora site. It is very impactful."

“It shows how an RSS grassroots volunteer and a Jan Sangh/BJP worker, who once sat on the floor at the feet of leaders, went on to become a state’s chief minister and the country’s prime minister. This is the power of organisation,” Digvijaya Singh wrote.

The photograph shows Prime Minister Modi, former BJP chief LK Advani and several others at a public rally. Singh also tagged Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi and other party leaders in the post.

Congress leaders react

Within the Congress, reactions to Digvijaya Singh’s remarks were mixed. Party leader Sachin Pilot said on Sunday that the Congress remains united, while underlining that individuals are entitled to express their opinions.

At the same time, Congress leader Pawan Khera strongly rejected any suggestion that the party should draw lessons from the RSS. Khera linked the RSS to Nathuram Godse, the Hindutva ideologue who assassinated Mahatma Gandhi.

“There's nothing to learn from the RSS. What can an organisation known for Godse teach an organisation founded by Gandhi?” Khera said, according to ANI.

BJP’s response and political sparring

The BJP described Digvijaya Singh’s comments as an internal matter of the Congress but did not miss the opportunity to attack the opposition party.

BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, invoking former US President Barack Obama. Trivedi claimed Obama, in his book The Promised Land, wrote in Chapter 24: “Rahul Gandhi has a nervous, uninformed quality about him as if he were a student who has done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher, but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject.”

Digvijaya Singh issues clarification

After drawing strong reactions from the BJP, Digvijaya Singh said his social media post had been misconstrued and stressed that he remains a firm critic of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Responding to questions, he told PTI, “You are misunderstood things. I praised the party organisation. I am a staunch opponent of the RSS and Modi ji.”

Earlier on December 19 too, Singh had used a Congress social media post to publicly call for reforms within the party. He had praised Rahul Gandhi saying, “I am sure you would do it because I know you can do it.”