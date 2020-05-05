e-paper
Shastri Bhawan partially sealed after law ministry official tests Covid-19 +ve

The senior official in the department of legal affairs who is now positive had last attended office on April 23.

india Updated: May 05, 2020 13:05 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Gate number 1 and 2 which the officer was using have also been closed, along with the corresponding lifts, for disinfecting and will remain closed till Wednesday.
         

The fourth floor of the Shastri Bhawan, a government building that houses several ministries, was sealed on Tuesday after a law ministry official tested positive for the coronavirus.

The senior official in the department of legal affairs who is now positive had last attended office on April 23. Thereafter he proceeded on leave.

Gate number 1 and 2 which the officer was using have been closed, along with the corresponding lifts, for disinfecting and will remain closed till Wednesday.

The disinfection process is underway. All other necessary measures are being taken as per the official protocol of the government.

Just recently, the CRPF headquarters and a portion of the BSF headquarters were sealed after coronavirus positive cases were reported.

These buildings are in CGO Complex in the national capital.

Earlier Niti Aayog, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan, which houses the civil aviation ministry, was also sealed for sanitisation after a Covid-19 positive case was detected.

