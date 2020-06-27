Shikhar Dhawan: I would urge everyone to help animals in whatever capacity they can

Jun 27, 2020

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has many fans and admirers for what he does on the pitch with a bat in his hand. But on Friday, he won everyone’s hearts with his activities outside the stadium, after he posted on Instagram revealing that he has adopted two dogs.

Talking about the new additions to his family, Shikhar says, “Chloe and Valentine are a mother-daughter pair of stray dogs who have been looking for a home for over three years now. Their caretaker didn’t want to separate them and so we decided to take both of them in and care for them.”

Shikhar’s wife, Aesha Dhawan, reposted his photo and urged everyone to adopt.

Echoing the sentiment, Shikhar says, “For me the looks and pedigree don’t matter as much as the need to care for the animals who are abandoned and on the streets. I truly believe in the ‘Adopt and Don’t Shop’ policy and I would urge everyone to help animals in whatever capacity they can.”

“I think we should consider ourselves blessed by God to have a good decent life and hence we should take responsibility for the less fortunate around us,” he adds.

