Short circuit likely cause of MP hospital fire in which 4 infants were killed

A short circuit may have caused the devastating fire at the paediatric critical care unit of Kamla Nehru Hospital in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh's medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said on Monday. Four infants died in the fire incident. Describing the situation of the ward as "very scary", the minister also informed that "there were 40 children in the ward out of which 36 are safe".

"We reached the spot along with others soon after getting information about the incident. It was dark inside the ward. We shifted the children to the adjacent ward," news agency PTI quoted Sarang as saying.

The blaze reportedly started on the third floor of the hospital, which houses the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). It had broken out at around 9pm on Monday and was brought under control by 10 fire tenders.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered a high-level probe into the incident. The investigation will be done by ACS Public Health and Medical Education principal secretary Mohammad Suleman," Chouhan announced on Twitter. The state government has also announced an ex-gratia of ₹4 lakh to parents of each deceased.

"The untimely departure of children from the world is unbearable pain. I pray to God for peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the families of the children. I wish speedy recovery for those who were injured in the incident," the chief minister said, condemning the deaths of the children.

Meanwhile, angry family members of some infants have alleged that instead of saving the children, the hospital staff fled.

Kamla Nehru Children's Hospital is part of Hamidia Hospital, one of the biggest government medical facilities in the state.

Former chief minister and leader of opposition Kamal Nath also expressed sadness over the incident and demanded stern action against those responsible. In a tweet, state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma also expressed grief over the incident. He said he was praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.