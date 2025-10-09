'Should not be allowed': PM Narendra Modi's ‘radicalism’ message to Keir Starmer on Khalistan

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged the activities of Khalistani extremists in the UK to his British counterpart Keir Starmer and said action should be taken against those involved in radicalism and violent extremism through the legal frameworks of the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with his British counterpart Keir Starmer, at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.(PTI)

Modi had also raised India’s concerns about UK-based Khalistani elements at a joint media interaction with Starmer during his visit to Britain in July this year. On Thursday, Modi made no public remarks on the matter, though foreign secretary Vikram Misri confirmed the issue figured in discussions between the two PMs.

“The activities of Khalistani extremists… had come up in the discussions in July. It was flagged again during the discussions held today and [Modi] emphasised that radicalism and violent extremism had no space in democratic societies,” Misri told a media briefing in Mumbai.

Modi emphasised that Khalistani elements “should not be allowed to use or abuse the freedoms provided by democratic societies” and there is a “need to move against them within the legal frameworks that are available to both sides”, Misri said.

India has been pushing the UK to do more to contain the activities of pro-Khalistan elements, who have been involved in violent protests at the Indian high commission in London and have issued threats to Indian diplomats in the UK or impeded their official activities.

Modi also expressed his deepest sympathies and condolences over an attack on a synagogue in Manchester last week, Misri said. A Syria-born UK citizen carried out a car ramming and stabbing attack last Thursday as worshippers gathered on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur. Two people were killed, one of them inadvertently shot by police, and the attacker was shot dead.

Misri responded to a question on anti-immigration protests in the UK that had also targeted Indians, saying that this matter will have to be handled by British authorities. He made it clear that the Indian side was cooperating with Britain to tackle illegal migration.

“These are issues that have to be addressed by UK authorities. They are a product of the dynamics operating inside the UK, but insofar as the issue of illegal immigration is concerned, it is something that is and has been a subject of discussion between the two countries. It was discussed between the leaders today as well,” he said.

India does not support illegal immigration and favours cooperation with the UK to tackle the matter. “At the same time, what we are interested in and keen on is to support legal mobility between the two countries because that is something that brings great return and benefits to communities in both countries,” he said.