'Signature on farmers' death warrant': AAP to boycott President Kovind's speech
Announcing their decision to boycott President Ram Nath Kovind's speech in Parliament on the first day of the budget session, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders stated clearance of three contentious farm laws in September last year as the reason for their step.
AAP leaders have dubbed passage of the three laws as the "signature on the death warrant of farmers".
"The Aam Aadmi Party is opposing these antifarmer laws from the very first day and our protest will continue. This is why the Aam Aadmi Party has decided to boycott the President‘s address tomorrow at the Parliament. Aam Aadmi Party Lok Sabha MP Shri Bhagwant Mann and all the three Rajya Sabha MPs will not attend the President’s address tomorrow," a statement issued by the party said.
By boycotting the President's address, AAP will show its protest against the three central laws. The President is scheduled to address both Houses of Parliament on the first day of the Budget session beginning on Friday.
"The party has been opposing these laws whether it is to register the highest protest in Parliament, to spend the night by MPs under the Gandhi statue, tearing black laws in the Assembly on behalf of CM Arvind Kejriwal," the statement read, adding that AAP is constantly standing with the farmers of the country.
Stating that the three laws passed in September are an assault on the rights of the states and violate the federal spirit of the Constitution, 16 opposition parties issued a joint statement earlier on Thursday. The statement was signed by leaders of Congress, the Left, the Trinamool Congress, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party.
A day after a tractor parade called by farmers in the national capital derailed and resulted in violence, the Congress had blamed Union home minister Amit Shah and said that he is responsible for the violence that shook the national capital on Republic Day. The party also sought his immediate sacking from the position.
The opposition parties have strategised to slam the central government during the upcoming parliamentary session over the three controversial farm laws, the economic situation and the India-China border fracas.
The budget session will begin on January 29 with an address by President Kovind. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1.
India will be known as a big producer of defence equipment: PM Modi
While talking about the Centre's efforts to usher in domestic manufacturing of defence equipment the Prime Minister said "The day is not far when India will be known as a big producer of defence equipment instead of a big market."
Government will not take any risk that will turn Haridwar into Wuhan
In view of the pandemic, GOI has released a set of SOPs regarding the Kumbh Mela. The authorities concerned have been asked to discourage children below the age of 10, people above the age of 65, pregnant women, and people suffering from chronic diseases from participating in the Mela.
