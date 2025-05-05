Menu Explore
Sikkim may get new airport to boost tourism: Union minister

PTI |
May 05, 2025 08:41 AM IST

Sikkim may get new airport, will boost tourism: Union minister

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Sunday said an airport is likely to be built in Sikkim to boost tourism.

Union Minister of State, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, was on a visit to Sikkim.(PTI)
Union Minister of State, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale, was on a visit to Sikkim.(PTI)

Addressing a press conference, Athawale said the Centre was committed to the overall progress of the state.

He said Sikkim was excelling remarkably in the tourism sector under the leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Athawale, the Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, is on a two-day visit to the state.

He said the whole of the Northeast has made tremendous progress under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

The state BJP has been demanding an all-weather international airport in Sikkim to boost tourism.

The state's lone Pakyong airport often faces low visibility issues, leading to the closure of services for months.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News, Pahalgam Attack Live Updates at Hindustan Times.
