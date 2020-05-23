e-paper
Sikkim reports first Covid-19 case after man who returned from Delhi tests positive

Sikkim reports first Covid-19 case after man who returned from Delhi tests positive

The 25-year-old man who had returned to Sikkim on May 19 was sent to a facility quarantine centre on his return along with 11 others. On May 21, he developed fever and was shifted to STNM Hospital in Gangtok on Friday.

india Updated: May 23, 2020 22:56 IST
Pramod Giri | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Hindustan Times, Siliguri
Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has been reiterating that the real challenge will start after stranded people and students from Sikkim start returning from other states after the relaxations from the lockdown imposed to fight coronavirus.(FILE PHOTO.)
         

Sikkim on Saturday reported its first Covid-19 positive case after a man who had recently returned from Delhi tested positive.

The 25-year-old man who had returned to Sikkim on May 19 was sent to a facility quarantine centre on his return along with 11 others. On May 21, he developed fever and was shifted to STNM Hospital in Gangtok on Friday.

His swab sample was collected and sent to the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri, West Bengal.

“The test report returned Covid-19 positive,” said state health secretary Pempa Bhutia.

Bhutia said the man from South Sikkim was staying at Haiderpur in Delhi as a paying guest along with six to seven others and was taking coaching classes for UPSC examinations.

“All those who had returned with him are in facility quarantine and all of them would be tested,” said Bhutia in Gangtok. The driver of the bus which carried them from Siliguri to Sikkim would also be tested.

The development came a day after the state government amidst the lockdown announced resumption of classes from ninth standard to the university level from June 15. With this Sikkim becomes the first state in the country to partially open educational institutions.

Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang had been reiterating that the real challenge would start after stranded people and students from Sikkim start returning from other states after the relaxations from the lockdown imposed to fight the coronavirus.

Sikkim was one of the first states to seal its inter-state and international borders and ban the entry of both domestic and foreign tourists and migrant labourers.

With timely and drastic measures, Sikkim so far had remained Covid-19 free while adjoining Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts in West Bengal have witnessed the death of two people from the virus. The number of Covid-19 cases in places like Siliguri and other parts of North Bengal is on the rise.

