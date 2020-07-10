‘Silence is better than many answers’: Rahul Gandhi on Vikas Dubey’s killing in encounter

india

Updated: Jul 10, 2020 15:11 IST

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday joined the rank of Opposition leaders who reacted to the killing of history sheeter gangster Vikas Dubey in an encounter with UP Special Task Force. Gandhi raised suspicion in a succinct tweet, without specifically mentioning the encounter which resulted in killing of the gangster, and said that silence is better than many answers as it honours many questions that could have been raised.

कई जवाबों से अच्छी है ख़ामोशी उसकी

न जाने कितने सवालों की आबरू रख ली — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 10, 2020

The killing of Dubey, who was on run after killing eight policemen last week and was being brought back to Kanpur in a sports utility vehicle when he was shot at following a road accident, has raised eyebrows among several Opposition leaders who are stating that the encounter was engineered to prevent secrets from being revealed.

Also read | ‘Dead men tell no tales’: Oppn aims at UP govt after Vikas Dubey’s encounter

They alleged that Dubey, who was arrested less than 24 hours earlier from the Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain has been “silenced” to shield the people who had protected him.

Moving past the encounter, Priyanka Gandhi, the Congress party’s general secretary and UP in-charge, asked about due course of action for those who protected Dubey and his crime. Gandhi also said it should be revealed who are the people involved in raising such a criminal.

उप्र की कानून-व्यवस्था बदतर हो चुकी है। राजनेता-अपराधी गठजोड़ प्रदेश पर हावी है। कानपुर कांड में इस गठजोड़ की सांठगांठ खुलकर सामने आई।



कौन-कौन लोग इस तरह के अपराधी की परवरिश में शामिल हैं- ये सच सामने आना चाहिए।



सुप्रीम कोर्ट के मौजूदा जज से पूरे कांड की न्यायिक जाँच होनी चाहिए pic.twitter.com/vRHQlsaJ3y — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 10, 2020

“Fine, the criminal’s dead; but what about those who protected him and his crime?” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

अपराधी का अंत हो गया, अपराध और उसको सरंक्षण देने वाले लोगों का क्या? — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 10, 2020

Also read | ‘6 dead, 12 still on the run’: UP Police on Kanpur shootout in which 8 cops were killed

In a scathing remark, Samajwadi Party’s national president and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh said that the ‘car did not overturn; the government saved itself from overturning by preventing the secrets coming out’. Yadav was referring to the police’s claim which states that the police vehicle carrying Dubey from Ujjain overturned at Bhauti area in Kanpur on Friday morning.

Inspector General of Police (Kanpur) Mohit Agarwal said Dubey, who was handed over to UP police force by Madhya Pradesh police force, tried to flee from the spot after snatching the pistol of a inspector leading to an encounter.

दरअसल ये कार नहीं पलटी है, राज़ खुलने से सरकार पलटने से बचाई गयी है. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 10, 2020

Opposition leaders have demanded a thorough probe to unravel the gangster’s political nexus, claiming that the engineered encounter leads to burying of facts.

“Dead men tell no tales,” former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said in a tweet after news of the encounter emerged.

Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief, in a set of two tweets in Hindi, demanded a probe into the series of incidents under the Supreme Court’s scrutiny since the policemen were killed in Dubey’s Bikru village.

“A probe under the Supreme Court should be done into the killing of the policemen and then overturning of the car in which the UP police was bringing the heinous criminal Vikas Dubey while they were in transit from MP to UP and Dubey’s killing by the police,” she said.