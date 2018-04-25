Since Asaram’s arrest, his daughter running empire of 400 ashrams spread over India

A trust headed by rape convict Asaram’s daughter manages his properties across India that includes 400 ashrams and 40 resident schools. His daughter Bhartishree has been running the trust since Asaram was arrested on September 1, 2013, in the Jodhpur rape case and the subsequent arrest of his son Narayan Sai.

The Sant Shri Aasaramji Trust is registered as a charitable body with headquarters in Ahmedabad, where the self-styled godman established his first religious retreat.

People who work with the trust said Bhartishree travels extensively and participates in daily activities of the ashrams spread over 30 states and Union Territories.

Born in 1975, couple of years after Asaram established his first ashram in Ahmedabad, Bhartishree and her mother Laxmi Devi were arrested and released on bail in 2013 by the Gujarat police in connection with the rape cases against Asaram and Narayan Sai.

Both Bhartishree and Laxmi Devi has been accused of supporting and helping Asaram and Sai in the Surat rape case. They are out on bail.