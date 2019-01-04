Since razdaar was brought back, namdaar has lost sleep: PM Modi in Silchar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress president had lost his sleep and was counting his days, fearing revelation of secrets, apparently by arrested alleged middleman of AgustaWestland helicopter deal scam, Christian Michel.

Addressing a Vijay Sankalp Samavesh rally in Silchar, the centre of Bengali speaking Barak Valley, Modi, without naming Rahul or Michel, said, “Since razdaar (secret-keeper) has come, you must have seen naamdaar’s (one with big name) face. Aankhey phati phati rehti hain, chehra udaas rehta hai (Eyes are sore, he has a sad face). He has lost his sleep, and is counting his days. What if he (secret-keeper) says something, what will happen if the secrets come out? He is getting agitated, using indecent language.”

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has been accusing Prime Minister Modi of corruption in the multi-billion dollar Rafale deal, repeating the allegation “Chowkidar chor hai (guardian is thief)”.

In Ramnagar on the outskirts of Silchar, where a marshy paddy field was converted into the venue of the rally, Modi hit back.

“Should not the country’s money which has been looted come back? Shouldn’t the looters be identified? Shouldn’t the looters be sent to the place they deserve to be? Shouldn’t those who loot the country be punished? Shouldn’t Modi do this work?” he asked as a responsive crowd nodded in unison.

Modi unofficially launched BJP’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections with his visit to Imphal and Silchar, which comes just a week after he inaugurated the Bogibeel Bridge in Assam’s Dibrugarh on Christmas.

The BJP and its allies have been able to oust Congress from all the states in the Northeast and aim to win a lion’s share of the Lok Sabha seats in the upcoming polls.

According to party leaders, Silchar was chosen as the venue for the BJP’s lost both Lok Sabha seats of Silchar and Karimganj in 2014.

Modi said it is part of the Congress culture to put poor’s rightful money, government scheme funds in the pockets of middlemen.

“This chowkidaar is standing his ground. That is why panic is spreading. I want to promise to the people that all such raazdaars will be brought. As a chowkidaar, we will continue to do this,” Modi said.

Citizenship Amendment Bill

In Bengali speaking Barak Valley, which has been the centre of demands for the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Modi said his government is going ahead with it and hoped it is passed by Parliament soon. He said it is “connected to the emotions and lives of people”.

Modi said in the whole world if anywhere people who believe in mother India face persecution, where would they go? “Will you check the colour of their passport? Is there no blood relation?” he asked.

Modi said the bill was no gift, but penance for the mistakes of the past.

Since the bill is facing stiff opposition in Assamese speaking Brahmaputra Valley and other areas of the state which account for 12 Lok Sabha seats, Modi brought up the recent cabinet decision to form a committee to implement the Assam Accord.

He said the government has decided to form a committee to implement clause 6 of the Accord which was stuck for “30-35 years”. The decision will protect the social, cultural, language and tradition of the Assamese people.

National Register of Citizens (NRC)

Amidst allegations that Indian citizens were left out of the draft NRC which excluded around 40 lakh people, Modi said “I have to assure you all that no Indian citizen will be left out of the NRC.”

“Many of you have faced difficulties during the entire process of the NRC, had problems and were worried — I completely understand that. But to turn this decision [updating the NRC] into a reality on the ground of your strength and sacrifice have been the biggest strength,” he told the gathering.

In Barak Valley, where post-partition migrants, mostly Bengali speaking Hindus, have complained that their documents were not being accepted by NRC officials, Modi said, “To make the NRC process easy, we had appealed to the Supreme Court to allow eligibility of Relief Eligibility certificate, Camp Inmate certificate and other government receipts for inclusion in NRC. The SC had accepted it and that brought relief to lakhs of people.”

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 20:24 IST