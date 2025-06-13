Search Search
Friday, Jun 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Singapore Airlines shares take a dip after Air India's plane crash in Ahmedabad

PTI |
Jun 13, 2025 01:58 PM IST

Shares of SIA decreased by 1.7% as Asian markets dipped as it extended condolences to Air India crash victims and confirmed support for the airline.

Shares of Singapore Airlines (SIA), which holds 25.1 per cent stake in Air India, dropped on the Singapore Exchange on Friday, a day after the Indian carrier's plane crash in Ahmedabad.

On June 12, SIA said it is "offering full support and all necessary assistance to Air India during this time".(Pixabay)
On June 12, SIA said it is "offering full support and all necessary assistance to Air India during this time".(Pixabay)

Shares of SIA were down 1.7 per cent, or 12 Singapore cents, to SGD 6.91 as at the midday trading break, after earlier falling up to 2.1 per cent, according to The Straits Times.

At least 265 people were killed when a London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers and crew crashed into a medical college complex shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport.

The Straits Times Index (STI) was down 0.5 per cent as Asian markets fell after Israel carried out airstrikes against targets in Iran, raising fears of fresh conflict in the Middle East and sending oil prices soaring, according to the Singapore daily.

STI is a main index tracking shares prices of Singapore Exchange-listed companies.

On June 12, SIA said it is "offering full support and all necessary assistance to Air India during this time".

"Singapore Airlines extends our deepest condolences to all passengers, crew members and their families affected by Air India Flight AI171. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone impacted during this difficult time," the broadsheet quoted SIA as saying.

SIA's stake in Air India came about after the Indian flagship carrier merged with Vistara in November 2024. Before the merger, Vistara was jointly owned by Tata Sons and SIA.

SIA's stake in the enlarged Air India allows it to participate directly in the fast-expanding Indian aviation market. SIA and Air India also have a codesharing partnership.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Singapore Airlines shares take a dip after Air India's plane crash in Ahmedabad
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 13, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On