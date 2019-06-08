SIT to probe 3-yr-old’s murder in UP’s Aligarh, five cops suspended

The Uttar Pradesh police on Friday constituted a special investigative team (SIT) and suspended five police officials amid widespread outrage over the death of a three-year-old girl in Tappal town of Aligarh, whose mutilated body was found in a garbage dump near her home on June 2.

The child was reported missing on May 31. Two men, Zahid and Aslam, have been arrested in connection with the case, which the police suspect is the fallout of a monetary dispute.

The police also clarified that the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has not been invoked so far, as reported in sections of the media.

Briefing reporters in Lucknow on Friday, additional director general of police, law and order Anand Kumar said, “An SIT has been constituted under the supervision of the superintendent of police (rural) Mahilal Patidar. Experts, forensic team and special operation group have been included in the SIT to investigate the case on a fast-track basis.”

Senior superintendent of police Akash Kulhari said five policemen, including the in charge of Tappal police station, three sub inspectors and a constable have been suspended. The policemen were suspended on Thursday for an alleged delay in registering the case after the girl was reported missing, and also for delaying the investigation.

Meanwhile, evidence has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for examination, Kulhari said. “Post-mortem examination has not found any sign of sexual assault. The report confirmed death due to strangulation.”

“Depending on the report, if it is established that sexual offence took place, a decision on (adding) Pocso Act will be taken,” he said.

According to the police, the duo has confessed to killing the child.

The mother of the girl, Shilpa Sharma, has urged PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath to ensure severe punishment to the accused. “We want death penalty for the accused,” she said.

The girl’s father, Banwarilal Sharma demanded the arrest of the accused’s family members who, he said, “colluded” in the crime.

Superintendent of police (rural) Mahilal Patidar, who is the supervising officer of the SIT, said a case has been registered under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 302 (murder) of the IPC.

“The complainants are claiming involvement of other people. If the family members of the accused are found to be involved in the crime, they will be booked under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy),” Patidar said.

The Aligarh police will also recommend charging the accused under the National Security Act.

In his complaint, Sharma said that he had borrowed Rs 40,000 from Zahid. Though he had returned Rs 35,000, Zahid allegedly threatened him when Sharma sought more time to pay the remaining amount. Irked over his inability to repay the loan, the accused killed the girl, he alleged.

Patidar clarified on Friday that the child’s eyes were not gouged out, as claimed earlier. He said that the post-mortem report revealed that her right hand was amputated. The left leg was fractured. There was no acid attack.

According to the post-mortem report, the child’s vital organs were also missing. “The apprehension of dogs mutilating and feeding on the body cannot be ruled out. This can be the reason for missing body parts,” he said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights asked for a fact-finding inquiry report, based on which it would issue suitable directions to the district administration.

Public outcry

While BSP president Mayawati described the brutal killing as “highly shameful and sad incident” in a statement.

“The Uttar Pradesh government should take strict action immediately to establish the rule of law in the state and put the guilty behind the bars,” Mayawati said in a statement.

“The horrific murder of a little girl in Aligarh, UP has shocked and disturbed me. How can any human being treat a child with such brutality? This terrible crime must not go unpunished. The UP police must act swiftly to bring the killers to justice,” Congress president Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also tweeted saying, “The brutal murder in Aligarh is yet another inhuman, unspeakable crime against an innocent child. I cannot even begin to imagine the pain her parents must feel. What has become of us?”

First Published: Jun 08, 2019 00:10 IST