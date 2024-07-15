Six children dead from suspected Chandipura virus in Gujarat: Minister

Ahmedabad: Six children have died in Gujarat from suspected Chandipura virus which affected about 12 people in the state, health minister Rushikesh Patel said on Monday. Gujarat health minister Rushikesh Patel said six children have died from suspected Chandipura virus in Gujarat in the last five days (X/irushikeshpatel)

“There are six suspected deaths due to Chandipura virus in the state. However, confirmation of whether these cases were indeed due to Chandipura disease will only be possible after the sample results are received,” he said in a video statement released on X, formerly Twitter.

Chandipura Viral Encephalitis (CHPV) causes fever, with symptoms similar to flu, and acute encephalitis (inflammation of the brain). The pathogen is a member of the Vesiculovirus genus of the family Rhabdoviridae. It is transmitted by vectors like mosquitoes, ticks and sand flies.

The virus is named after Maharashtra’s Chandipura district where the first CHPV outbreak was reported in 1965.

Patel said the samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing and the results were expected in 12 to 15 days.

The virus primarily affects children between 9 months and 14 years of age and is typically observed during the rainy season, particularly in rural areas.

Patel said of the 12 suspected cases identified in Gujarat, four were reported in Sabarkantha, three in Aravalli, one each in Mahisagar and Kheda. Additionally, two patients came from Rajasthan and one from Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The state health department has initiated extensive surveillance and control measures. Officials have screened 18,646 individuals from 4,487 households and conducted insecticide spraying in 2,093 houses to control sandfly populations.

Health authorities have issued an advisory to public to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms such as high-grade fever, vomiting, diarrhea, headache, or convulsions appear, especially in children.