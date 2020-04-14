e-paper
Six new Covid-19 cases, including two deaths, reported in Mumbai's Dharavi

Six new Covid-19 cases, including two deaths, reported in Mumbai’s Dharavi

A 55-year-old man from Janata Society and a 43-year-old woman from Rajiv Nagar are among the six new Covid-19 positive cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi on Tuesday.

mumbai Updated: Apr 14, 2020 13:46 IST
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
A medical personnel checking residents’ temperature as part of screening process for Covid-19, in Shastri Nagar in Mumbai’s Dharavi , April 14, 2020.
A medical personnel checking residents’ temperature as part of screening process for Covid-19, in Shastri Nagar in Mumbai’s Dharavi , April 14, 2020.(Satish Bate / HT Photo )
         

Dharavi recorded six new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) infections on Tuesday, including two deaths, taking the count of active cases in Asia’s largest slum to 55. The densely populated area has reported seven Covid-19-related deaths to date.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities are trying to contain the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, in Dharavi.

“On Tuesday, we found six new Covid-19 positive cases in Dharavi. We’re trying to trace high- and low-risk contacts of these patients. We’ve also managed to successfully track down many new Covid-19 positive cases because of our vigorous screening of patients showing symptoms of the disease,” said Kiran Dighavkar, assistant commissioner, G-North Ward, BMC.

A 55-year-old man from Janata Society and a 43-year-old woman from Rajiv Nagar are among the six new Covid-19 positive cases in Dharavi.

Earlier, a 52-year-old man from Kalyanwadi and another man of the same age from Muslimnagar died at Rajawadi Hospital and Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital – both run by the BMC --- respectively.

The BMC has earmarked 29 containment zones and six Red Zones, which reported over 15 Covid-19 positive cases, in Dharavi.

The civic body has quarantined 2,184 Dharavi residents and tested 138 high-risk contacts and 3,450 low-risk contacts of the patients from the slum so far. The BMC authorities are also ensuring that the quarantined people get essential supplies such as food and medicine.

