Six-yr-old school student raped by 51-yr-old teacher in Bengal, say police

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 22:17 IST

A 51-year-old teacher of a government school in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district was arrested for allegedly raping a six-year-old student in Mirik. The crime took place inside a classroom of the school’s primary section when other children were playing outside, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, Chandraman Khawas, was on Monday charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A POCSO court in Kurseong sent him to judicial custody on Tuesday, said Ramesh Agarwal, special public prosecutor.

Tapan Das, officer-in-charge of Panighatta police outpost, said, “The accused was arrested after complaint was lodged by the child’s mother on Sunday.”

Police officers investigating the crime said the teacher allegedly raped the child inside the classroom on Thursday when other children were playing outside.

The child narrated her ordeal to her mother who initially did not believe her. “After the child complained of pain in her private parts the mother went to the police and lodged a complaint against the teacher,” said Diwakari Chhetri, president of Chenga Nari Sewa Samiti, a nongovernment organization.

“Medical examination has confirmed rape,” said a police officer who did not want to be named.

Tshering Dahal, chairperson of primary school board, Gorkhaland Territorial Administration, has asked police not to take the matter lightly. “The accused should be given exemplary punishment,” she said.

On November 20, a special POCSO court in Darjeeling sentenced to death a 39-year-old man for raping and murdering his 11-year-old cousin more than five years ago.