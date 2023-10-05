News / India News / Skill development scam case: Naidu’s judicial remand extended by two more weeks

Skill development scam case: Naidu’s judicial remand extended by two more weeks

BySrinivas Apparasu
Oct 05, 2023 06:30 PM IST

Chandrababy Naidu was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in the alleged ₹371 crore skill development scam case on September 9

A special court for the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in Vijayawada on Thursday extended the judicial remand of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the alleged 371 crore skill development scam case by two more weeks.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo)
Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo)

The judicial remand of Naidu, who was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the state police, on September 9, ended on Thursday and the authorities of Rajahmundry Central Jail, where he was lodged, produced him before ACB court judge justice Hima Bindu through virtual mode.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

After enquiring about his condition in the jail, judge Bindu extended Naidu’s judicial remand till October 19, after taking into consideration a memorandum submitted by the CID seeking an extension of judicial custody.

This was the third time that Naidu’s remand was extended. Earlier, it ended on September 22 and it was extended by two more days. On September 24, the remand was extended again till October 5.

On Tuesday, Naidu failed to secure any immediate reprieve from the Supreme Court. A bench of justices Aniruddha Bose and Bela M Trivedi refused to entertain Naidu’s plea to restrain the trial court from examining CID’s application for his custodial interrogation

The ACB court also heard the arguments on the petition filed by Naidu seeking bail in the skill development case and the one filed by the CID seeking his police custody for 10 days.

While senior Supreme Court advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey argued for the bail to the TDP president, additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy, arguing for the state government and the CID, opposed the bail and sought the police custody of Naidu.

The arguments will continue on Friday as well.

In a related case, the arguments over Naidu’s petition in the high court seeking anticipatory bail in the AP Fibernet case concluded on Thursday. Senior advocate Siddharth Agarwal argued for Naidu and advocate general Sriram Subrahmanyam for the government.

The high court bench reserved the judgement, after the conclusion of the arguments.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get Latest India News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 05, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out