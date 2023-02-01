Slain Odisha health minister's personal security officer suspended

The Odisha Police on Wednesday suspended slain minister Naba Kishore Das' personal security officer on the charge of dereliction of duty. Brajarajnagar Police Station inspector-in-charge Pradyumna Kumar Swain and Gandhi Chhak Police Outpost in-charge Sashibhusan Podha were also transferred from their place of posting, an official said.

The move comes after the state government had on Tuesday transferred Jharsuguda superintendent of police and Brajrajnagar sub-divisional police officer following the killing of the minister.

Also read: 'Condemn the attack': Odisha CM visits minster at hospital, meets his family

Das, 60, breathed his last on January 29 evening, hours after he was shot by a policeman at Gandhi Chhak in Brajrajnagar area of Jharsuguda district, where he had gone to attend an event.

The Odisha Police had on Monday dismissed Assistant Sub Inspector Gopal Das from service after arresting him for allegedly gunning down Das.

“Slain minister Naba Kishore Das’ personal security officer Mitrabhanu Deo has been placed under suspension on the charge of dereliction of duty.

“Deo was on duty when the accused policeman opened fire at Das. The security officer did not react immediately and also failed to follow standard operating procedure during the VVIP visit,” the official said.

Das' personal security officer was interrogated by the state police’s crime branch team on Tuesday.

Also read: Who was Odisha minister Naba Das who died after being shot by a cop? 10 points

Swain, who registered an FIR and was also the complainant of the minister murder case, was transferred to Sambalpur district police headquarters, while Podha was shifted to nearby Sonepur district police headquarters, the official said.

Jharsuguda SP Rahul Jain was transferred to the state police headquarters in Cuttack.

Brajarajnagar SDPO Gupteswar Bhoi was also shifted to the state police headquarters.

The suspension and transfer of police personnel came in the wake of the opposition parties’ attacks on the Naveen Patnaik government over the killing of former health minister.