Smuggler Sunil Yadav shot dead in US, Lawrence Bishnoi aide claims responsibility: ‘…have avenged him’

Drugs smuggler Sunil Yadav has been killed in a shootout at California's Stockton city in the United States.

Sunil Yadav was a notorious smuggler who was wanted in multiple cases in Rajasthan. According to reports, he was known to get drugs into India through the Pakistan route. A few years back, his name had emerged in connection with a seized drugs consignment worth ₹300 crore, NDTV reported.

According to the NDTV report, Sunil Yadav fled to the US two years back using a fake passport under the name Rahul.

Sunil Yadav lived in Dubai earlier, and Rajasthan police worked with authorities in Dubai to arrest him there and bring him back. He was also arrested in connection with the murder of a jeweller, Pankaj Soni, in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district but was out on bail.

The California Police and the Indian authorities are now investigating Sunil Yadav's killing to find out more about how he was gunned down, years after fleeing India to the United States.

Lawrence Bishnoi aide Rohit Godara claims responsibility for killing Sunil Yadav

Gangster Rohit Godara, a close aide of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, has claimed the responsibility of gunning down Sunil Yadav. According to him, it was an act of revenge.

Yadav originally hailed from Abohar in Punjab's Fazilka district, He was once said to be close to Bishnoi (who was also born in Fazilka) and Godara. But the killing of Ankit Bhadu reportedly turned them against him.

"He had worked with Punjab police to get our brother Ankit Bhadu killed in an encounter. We have avenged him," he said in a statement.

Godara added that Yadav fled the country when word got around that he was involved in Ankit Bhadu's encounter death.

"In the US, he was sharing information about our brothers," the statement added.