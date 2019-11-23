‘Snollygoster’: Shashi Tharoor describes Maharashtra scene in one word

india

Updated: Nov 23, 2019 17:20 IST

Shashi Tharoor on Saturday pulled out one of his old tweets to describe the stunning political development in Maharashtra and those involved in the manoeuvres.

The Congress lawmaker, who represents Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, retweeted his tweet from two years ago.

“Word of the day! Definition of *snollygoster* US dialect: a shrewd, unprincipled politician First Known Use: 1845 Most recent use: 26/7/17,” Shashi Tharoor had tweeted on July 27, 2017.

On Saturday, he issued a “correction”, saying “Most recent use: 23 November 2019, Mumbai.”

Tharoor’s tweet in 2017 had come after Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal(United) chief, severed ties from the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress to go back to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) fold.

Nitish Kumar had taken the decision after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad rejected the demand for his son and deputy chief minister Tejashwi’s resignation over the alleged railway hotel tender scam.

The BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister for a second term with the help of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew, Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar has become the deputy chief minister.

Sharad Pawar said in a tweet that his nephew Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra government was his “personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party”.

He later said he has called an urgent meeting of NCP legislators during which a decision on removing Ajit Pawar as the party’s legislative unit chief is likely to be taken.