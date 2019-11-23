e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 23, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 23, 2019

‘Snollygoster’: Shashi Tharoor describes Maharashtra scene in one word

The Congress lawmaker, who represents Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, retweeted his tweet from two years ago.

india Updated: Nov 23, 2019 17:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor (Milind Saurkar/HT Photo)
         

Shashi Tharoor on Saturday pulled out one of his old tweets to describe the stunning political development in Maharashtra and those involved in the manoeuvres.

The Congress lawmaker, who represents Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, retweeted his tweet from two years ago.

“Word of the day! Definition of *snollygoster* US dialect: a shrewd, unprincipled politician First Known Use: 1845 Most recent use: 26/7/17,” Shashi Tharoor had tweeted on July 27, 2017.

On Saturday, he issued a “correction”, saying “Most recent use: 23 November 2019, Mumbai.”

Tharoor’s tweet in 2017 had come after Nitish Kumar, the Janata Dal(United) chief, severed ties from the Mahagathbandhan or the grand alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress to go back to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) fold.

Nitish Kumar had taken the decision after Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad rejected the demand for his son and deputy chief minister Tejashwi’s resignation over the alleged railway hotel tender scam.

The BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Maharashtra chief minister for a second term with the help of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew, Ajit Pawar. Ajit Pawar has become the deputy chief minister.

Sharad Pawar said in a tweet that his nephew Ajit Pawar’s decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra government was his “personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party”.

He later said he has called an urgent meeting of NCP legislators during which a decision on removing Ajit Pawar as the party’s legislative unit chief is likely to be taken.

tags
top news
Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM for 2nd time, tells BJP workers ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’
Fadnavis, Maharashtra CM for 2nd time, tells BJP workers ‘Modi hai toh mumkin hai’
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
Sharad Pawar parades NCP MLAs who were with nephew Ajit during oath taking
How BJP bagged Maharashtra and pipped Shiv Sena to the chief minister’s post
How BJP bagged Maharashtra and pipped Shiv Sena to the chief minister’s post
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar his deputy
Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM, NCP’s Ajit Pawar his deputy
BJP got donations from company accused of terror funding: Congress
BJP got donations from company accused of terror funding: Congress
‘Would be amazing’: Warne’s special request for Ganguly, Kohli
‘Would be amazing’: Warne’s special request for Ganguly, Kohli
Virat Kohli annihilates Sachin Tendulkar’s record to reach massive feat
Virat Kohli annihilates Sachin Tendulkar’s record to reach massive feat
Devendra Fadnavis back as Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar his deputy
Devendra Fadnavis back as Maharashtra CM, Ajit Pawar his deputy
trending topics
India vs Bangladesh Live ScoreDelhi air qualityHTLS 2019WB Police Admit Card 2019Madhuri DixitFatima Sana ShaikhAIIMS PG Entrance ResultXiaomi Redmi K30Sundar Pichai

don't miss

latest news

India News