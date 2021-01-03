e-paper
Snowfall leads to suspension of flights at Srinagar airport

The air traffic control did not allow flights to operate due to the bad weather as it continued to snow throughout the day. The visibility was also poor.

india Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 19:08 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Srinagar
A blanket of snow covered Kashmir on Sunday as most areas received moderate snowfall, cutting the valley’s surface as well as air connection with the rest of the country.
Moderate snowfall across the Kashmir Valley led to suspension of flight operations at the Srinagar airport on Sunday, officials said.

The air traffic control did not allow flights to operate due to the bad weather as it continued to snow throughout the day. The visibility was also poor.

A blanket of snow covered Kashmir on Sunday as most areas received moderate snowfall, cutting the valley’s surface as well as air connection with the rest of the country. Snowfall began early in the morning and continued intermittently throughout the day.

Officials said resumption of flight operations at the airport on Monday would depend on the weather.

The weather department has predicted moderate to heavy snowfall in the Valley for two days from Monday.

