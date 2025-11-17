‘So easy to carry in schools’, says Supreme Court as whiskey tetra-packs presented during hearing

The Supreme Court on Monday sharply criticised state governments for allowing the sale of alcohol in tetra packs, noting that their cheap, easily available and deceptive packaging could give school-going children easy access to liquor and may go unnoticed by parents. Questioning the permission of sale of such packaging of alcohol, the bench noted that it is extremely easy to carry into schools, colleges and other educational institutions.(ANI file photo)

The court slammed state governments for prioritizing revenue over public health, after tetra packs containing whiskey for sale were presented during the hearing of a trademark dispute, reported LiveLaw.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi was hearing a plea by John Distilleries against a Madras High Court order in favour of the Allied Blenders and Distillers, the maker of Officer's Choice whiskey. The Madras HC had ordered the removal of John Distilleries' ‘Original Choice’ trademark from the register of trademarks.

During the hearing, bottles and tetra packs of both companies were produced in court.

On seeing the whiskey-filled tetra packs, the judge expressed surprise and raised concerns that such packaging could give schoolchildren easy access to liquor.

“…Because it is the cheapest”

During the proceedings, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who produced the tetra packs before the bench, said that major sales of alcohol comprise such tetra packs because they are the cheapest.

"First time I am seeing it", Justice Kant said.

Questioning the permission of sale of such packaging of alcohol, he noted that it is extremely easy to carry into schools, colleges and other educational institutions.

“Should this even be permitted? Because it is so easy to carry in schools, colleges, etc,” Justice Kant was quoted by LiveLaw. “That's how it is going on,” replied Rohatgi.

“Trading on the health of the people”

Justice Kant directed the parties to consider the issue of tetra packs containing alcohol in larger public interest, saying that it is very serious. “I don't know how the governments are permitting this kind of thing,” he added.

Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was also a part of the proceedings slammed state governments saying that they are just interested in earning revenue, affirming that the tetra packs do not look like they contain liquor at all and there is no warning on them either.

Calling out the state governments, Justice Bagchi said that the governments are trading on the health of the people. “Understand how much of tons are wasted on health because of earning revenue...trading on the health of the people,” he said.