'Soaring high and united': IAF tweets photos from UAE's Desert Flag exercise
The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Monday tweeted visuals of Sukhoi's Su-30 MKI in the skies of the United Arab Emirates during the nation's Desert Flag-VI exercise in which the UAE, the US, France, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Bahrain are participating.
Sharing the images from the warfare exercise with 'Monday Magnum Opus' hashtag, IAF said, "#ExDesertFlag - IAF soaring high & united in the blue skies over United Arab Emirates Flag of United Arab Emirates. In Picture - Su-30MKI #IndianAirForce, F-15E #UnitedStatesAirForce and F-15SA #RoyalSaudiAirForce."
India's force and aircraft are participating in the exercise, scheduled from March 3 to 21 at the UAE's Al-Dhafra airbase, for the first time. IAF is participating with six Su-30 MKI, two C-17 and one IL-78 tanker aircraft. The C-17 Globemaster will provide support for the induction and de-induction of the IAF contingent.
The Exercise Desert Flag is an annual multi-national large force employment warfare exercise hosted by the UAE Air Force. "The IAF is participating for the first time in Exercise Desert Flag-VI along with air forces of United Arab Emirates, United States of America, France, Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Bahrain," an IAF statement issued last week said.
The Su-30 MKI aircraft will undertake a long-range ferry, routing directly from India to the exercise area with aerial refuelling support from the IL-78 tanker aircraft. The aim of the exercise is to provide operational exposure to the participating forces while training them to undertake simulated air combat operations in a controlled environment, the statement said.
The participating forces will get an opportunity to enhance their operational capabilities, it said, adding that there will also be a mutual exchange of best practices. The large-scale exercise involving diverse fighter aircraft from across the globe will provide the participating forces, including the IAF, a unique opportunity to exchange knowledge, experience, enhance operational capabilities and interoperability.
Exercising and interacting with the participating nations in a dynamic and realistic warfare environment will also contribute to strengthening international relations, the statement said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections
- Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Key leaders in TN file nomination papers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah, Nadda step up attack against Congress in Assam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shah reaches out to tribals, takes swipe at CM over ‘conspiracy’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
33% dip in India’s weapon imports: Sipri
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Experts warn against Covid relaxations at Mahakumbh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Warehouses in Odisha running out of space as FCI slows down lifting rice
- In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Six new bills introduced as parliament gets back to business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK minister on India visit may raise Michel detention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two-day nationwide bank strike: Here's how day 1 panned out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox