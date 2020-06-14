e-paper
Home / India News / Social distancing norms flouted at Cong MLA’s protest in Chhattisgarh

Social distancing norms flouted at Cong MLA’s protest in Chhattisgarh

Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal was staging a protest to demand the reinstatement of 32 workers of a company.

india Updated: Jun 14, 2020 06:20 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Koriya, Chhattisgarh
In a video of the incident, Congress MLA VinayJaiswal could be seen surrounded by nearly a dozen protesters with some of them seen without masks.
In a video of the incident, Congress MLA VinayJaiswal could be seen surrounded by nearly a dozen protesters with some of them seen without masks. (ANI Photo)
         

Norms of social distancing were allegedly flouted at a protest organised by Congress MLA Vinay Jaiswal in the district here.

Jaiswal was staging a protest to demand the reinstatement of 32 workers of a company.

Jaiswal said, “Based on a fictitious probe, the workers were sacked by South Eastern Coalfields Ltd. during previous BJP government in the state.”

In a video of the incident, Jaiswal could be seen surrounded by nearly a dozen protesters with some of them seen without masks. They raised slogans and held placards against the sacking of workers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

