Sohrabbudin would have killed Narendra Modi if left alive: Former cop Vanzara on verdict

D G Vanzara, main accused in Sohrabbudin Sheikh encounter case and retired Inspector General of Police, Gujarat Friday maintained he and his team stand of killing Sheikh has been vindicated.

“If Sohrabbudin was not killed then by the Gujarat ATS, then he would have killed then(2005) Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi,” said Vanzara, who was discharged by the Mumbai special CBI court earlier.

“Today it has been proved that I and my team were in side of the truth,” he added. In September, the Bombay High Court had upheld Vazara’s discharge in the case by a trial court

Twenty-two accused acquitted today were lower level police officials from Gujarat and Rajasthan. As Gujarat ATS Chief Vanzara had led the encounter.

“Due to political reasons I was jailed for nine years. But truth has come out today,” he added.

Other senior Gujarat police officers including Abhay Chudasma, P C Pande, former Rajasthan home minister Gulab Chand Kataria, former Gujarat home minister and now the BJP chief Amit Shah and retired IPS Geeta Johri were also discharged by the CBI court.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 14:00 IST