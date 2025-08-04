Search
Mon, Aug 04, 2025
Soil caves in during pipeline excavation work in Pune; 1 labourer dies, 3 rescued

PTI |
Published on: Aug 04, 2025 11:04 pm IST

Four labourers engaged in the excavation work got trapped under the mound of soil outside the retaining wall of Nanded City gated township.

A labourer died, while three others were rescued after a mound of soil caved in during excavation work being carried out for laying a pipeline in Pune city on Monday evening, police said.

Immediately after the labourers were rescued, they were provided with oxygen support.(X/ @OfficialPMRDA)
Four labourers engaged in the excavation work got trapped under the mound of soil outside the retaining wall of Nanded City gated township in the Sinhgad Road locality, they said.

"On receiving a call about the soil collapse, fire personnel from PMRDA (Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority) reached the spot and started a rescue operation. While three labourers were rescued from the mound of soil, one labourer died," said an official from the PMRDA fire brigade department.

Immediately after the labourers were rescued, they were provided with oxygen support and rushed to hospital for further medical care, he said.

The excavation work was underway for laying a pipeline under the River Front Development Project in the city, according to the official.

