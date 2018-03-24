Solution to Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case lies with Supreme Court: Ajmer Dargah head

The spiritual head of the Ajmer Dargah in Rajasthan, Zainul Abedin Ali Khan, on Saturday said the solution to sensitive issues like the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case lies with the Supreme Court.

He also appealed to leaders of all religions to wait for the apex court’s judgment in the case and respect its verdict.

“Religious fanaticism cannot provide solutions. Efforts to settle the matter outside the court were also unsuccessful and, hence, the court’s decision (in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case) should be respected in the interest of the country,” he said.

Khan was addressing chiefs of various shrines during the ongoing Urs of Sufi saint Khwaja Moinuddin Chisti in Ajmer. He is the Deewan of the dargah.

Present religious, political and cultural organisations are not being able to provide a practical solution to the disputed site in Ayodhya and there is doubt among followers of all religions, he said.

“Looking at the present atmosphere, aware citizens and followers of religions cannot agree upon any settlement outside the court, so people should wait and respect the apex court’s verdict, Khan said.

“Religious fanatics, be it Hindu or Muslim, cannot allow a solution,” he said.

Youths today need opportunities to grow and prosper. Religious and political organisations should stop politics on such cases and not engage youths in religious fanaticism as such politics leads to hatred in society, Khan said.

In his address, he also stressed on efforts to promoted women empowerment.

“In the Hindu religion, women are considered and referred to as “Devi”. Women also have a special place Islam in also,” the spiritual leader said.

Khan said that efforts to empower women should be there in rural and backward areas also.

Heads of various shrines, including those from Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, attended the Urs.