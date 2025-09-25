Sonam Wangchuk, HIAL under scanner over alleged financial irregularities amid Ladakh 'Gen Z' protests

While the Central Bureau of Investigation has begun an inquiry into alleged violations of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act against an institution founded by Sonam Wangchuk, the Ladakh-based educationist and climate activist has come under scrutiny over alleged discrepancies found in his bank accounts. Climate Activist Sonam Wangchuk speaks after protests erupted regarding the demand to advance the proposed talks with the Centre on extension of Sixth Schedule as well as statehood to Ladakh, Wednesday. (PTI)

According to people familiar with the matter, financial irregularities were allegedly found regarding Sonam Wangchuk's Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, Ladakh (HIAL), the Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL), and his private venture, Sheshyon Innovations Pvt Ltd (SIPL).

The findings point to possible violations of financial and regulatory norms, particularly concerning foreign contributions and fund transfers.

The developments come even as four people were killed and dozens injured when police in Leh clashed with hundreds of protesters demanding full statehood from the Centre for the Himalayan territory.

The Union home ministry, in a statement, said that police fired in “self-defence” and blamed the violence on “provocative speeches” by Sonam Wangchuk, who had led the hunger strike since September 10. Wangchuk called off the strike after the clashes.

Sharp rise in donations to HIAL

According to the sources, contributions received by HIAL grew from ₹6 crore in the assessment year (AY) 2023–24 to over ₹15 crore in AY 2024–25. Of the institute’s seven bank accounts, four allegedly remain undeclared.

HIAL is also said to have received more than ₹1.5 crore in foreign remittances without a valid FCRA registration, raising concerns under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. Further, a transfer of around ₹6.5 crore from HIAL to Sheshyon Innovations Pvt Ltd has been flagged.

SECMOL accounts under question

SECMOL, founded in 1988 by a group of young Ladakhis with the aim to reform the educational system of Ladakh, is also alleged to have nine bank accounts, six of which are not declared.

Local funds were allegedly deposited in SECMOL’s FCRA account between FY 2020–21 and 2022–23, which would violate Section 17 of the FCRA.

Sheshyon Innovations Pvt Ltd

Sheshyon Innovations, where both Wangchuk and his spouse are directors, reported a steep decline in net profit margins in AY 2024–25—1.14% on a turnover of ₹9.85 crore, compared to 6.13% in AY 2023–24. The company is alleged to have maintained three accounts, two of which were not declared.

The sources have flagged the transfer of ₹6.5 crore from HIAL to Sheshyon, including funds received as foreign remittances. A new account was reportedly opened in 2023, raising suspicion that it was created to absorb HIAL’s excess reserves without corresponding work on the ground.

Foreign remittances in personal accounts

Separately, Wangchuk is said to have nine personal bank accounts, of which eight are undeclared. Between 2018 and 2024, foreign remittances amounting to ₹1.68 crore were allegedly received in these accounts. From 2021 to 2024, he is reported to have transferred around ₹3.23 crore abroad, which, officials claim, could raise questions under money-laundering laws.

Regulatory violations flagged

HIAL allegedly received ₹1.63 crore in foreign remittances in an HDFC account despite its FCRA registration being denied in 2020 by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). Its audited reports for FY 2020–21 and 2021–22 claimed “nil” foreign earnings, despite actual inflows of ₹23 lakh and ₹47.6 lakh respectively, the sources said.

These discrepancies could potentially amount to violations under the Companies Act (Sections 447 and 129) and IPC Section 467.

HT has reached out to Wangchuk for a comment on the CBI probe. This story will be updated accordingly. Meanwhile, he told the news agency PTI that a CBI team visited HIAL and the SECMOL last week, seeking details of foreign funds received by them between 2022 and 2024.

“The order said we have not taken clearance under Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) to receive foreign funds. We don’t want to be dependent on foreign funds, but we export our knowledge and raise revenue. In three such instances, they thought it was foreign contribution,” Wangchuk claimed to the PTI.