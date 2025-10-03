Sonam Wangchuk's wife moves Supreme Court against his detention

Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo has approached the Supreme Court challenging his detention under the National Security Act (NSA) by the Ladakh administration, LiveLaw reported on Friday. Sonam Wangchuk was recently detained under NSA days after violence in Leh over statehood demands (PTI)

The activist was detained days after violence rocked Leh as protestors seeking statehood for Ladakh clashed with cops. Wangchuk has been at the forefront of the statehood demands and calls seeking extension of the Sixth Schedule to Ladakh.

Gitanjali Angmo had earlier lashed out at the government over her husband's detention, alleging he was being projected as an "anti-national" as part of a "witch-hunt". "A witch-hunt has been going on against us. We have given all documents clarifying the charges to officials from CBI, to the Income Tax Department, yet a smokescreen is being created to defame Sonam, so that the movement for the Sixth Schedule can be weakened," she alleged.

Her remarks followed the Leh Police's mention of Sonam Wangchuk's visit to Pakistan, and an allegation that the activist had links with the neighbouring country.

“Sonam attended a conference in Pakistan. What is wrong with that. In February UN and Dawn media had organised a conference on climate change...There was nothing wrong in that meeting , even though he praised PM Modi’s ‘Mission Life’ on the podium," Angmo had countered.

Ladakh Director General of Police SD Singh Jamwal stated that Wangchuk was under investigation in connection with the recent arrest of a Pakistani intelligence operative, who had circulated videos of his protests across the border. To this, the activist's wife had said: “If they are claiming that a Pakistani was spotted in Ladakh, our question is -- 'how did you allow the security breach'? This is not for Sonam Wangchuk to clarify... MHA needs to clarify why a Pakistani was in Ladakh.”

Following his detention, Wangchuk was moved to the Jodhpur Central Jail and is currently lodged there.