Madhya Pradesh: Forest belt flush with tigers, but not a reserve

ByShruti Tomar, Bhopal
Aug 11, 2023 04:36 AM IST

A forest dept official said that, initially, local public representatives including local BJP MLA Gauri Shankar Bisen supported the proposal for a sanctuary.

Sonewani, a 180sq km forest belt in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, has 49 tigers, according to the 2022 tiger estimation report, more than the number of big cats in 32 of the 53 tiger reserves in India — but it is neither a tiger reserve nor a wildlife sanctuary. Reason: Four manganese ore mines, two of which are leased to a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his brother.

A proposal declaring Sonewani as a sanctuary was withdrawn, largely due to the presence of four manganese mines there. (HT Photo)
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

