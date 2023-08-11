Madhya Pradesh: Forest belt flush with tigers, but not a reserve

Sonewani, a 180sq km forest belt in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh, has 49 tigers, according to the 2022 tiger estimation report, more than the number of big cats in 32 of the 53 tiger reserves in India — but it is neither a tiger reserve nor a wildlife sanctuary. Reason: Four manganese ore mines, two of which are leased to a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and his brother. A proposal declaring Sonewani as a sanctuary was withdrawn, largely due to the presence of four manganese mines there. (HT Photo)