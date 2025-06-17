Sonia Gandhi responding well to treatment, under observation at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi who was hospitalised owing to a stomach-related issue is responding well to treatment but her discharge date has not yet been decided, the hospital said on Tuesday. Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday evening.(PTI/File)

The 78-year-old Congress leader was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Sunday evening.

In a statement, chairman of the hospital Ajay Swaroop, said, "She is stable and responding well to treatment. She is recovering from a stomach infection. Her diet is being closely monitored, and she remains under observation. As a precautionary measure, her discharge date has not yet been decided."

"Our team of doctors, Dr S Nundy and Dr Amitabh Yadav, is closely monitoring her health and diet, he added.

On June 9, the former Congress president underwent a medical check-up at the same hospital. Two days before the check-up, she underwent some tests at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) in Shimla after she complained of high blood pressure.