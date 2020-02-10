e-paper
Sops galore in Bengal’s last budget before 2021 assembly polls

West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra offered new subsidies and schemes for all sections starting from unemployed youths and backward sections to homeless tea garden workers.

india Updated: Feb 10, 2020 15:58 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Kolkata
West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra presents the State Budget 2020-21 in the legislative assembly in Kolkata on Monday. (
West Bengal finance minister Amit Mitra announced an array of sops and new welfare schemes on Monday in the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government’s last budget before the crucial 2021 assembly election.

Presenting a Rs 2, 55, 677 crore budget with an increase of 18% in planned expenditure over last year, Mitra offered new subsidies and schemes for all sections starting from unemployed youths and backward sections to homeless tea garden workers.

Among the major announcements were Rs 500 crore allocation for social security for 1.5 crore backward class families and Rs 2500 crore for a monthly old age pension of Rs 1000 for 21 lakh members of the scheduled castes. Mitra announced another Rs 500 crore for similar schemes for members of the scheduled tribes.

The budget included Rs 100 crore towards support for new medium and small industries and Rs 500 crore towards loan and subsidies to be offered to unemployed youths for setting up projects costing up to Rs 2 lakh.

Mitra also proposed spending Rs 500 crore for setting up permanent houses for permanent workers of tea gardens in north Bengal.

“While unemployment in the country is on the rise, Bengal has created 9.11 lakh jobs in 2019-2020,” said Mitra who ended his short budget speech by reciting a new lines from a poem written by chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

