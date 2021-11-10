'Sorry state of affairs in Tihar jail, murder happening in prison': Supreme Court

It is a "sorry state of affairs in Tihar Jail", observed the Supreme court on Wednesday, as it highlighted the need for prison reforms and enhanced prison management. The court expressed the concern while hearing a case regarding the alleged collusion of prison officials with the realty firm Unitech's imprisoned ex-promoters Sanjay and Ajay Chandra.

Referring to reports in newspapers, a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah said murder is happening inside Tihar, adding the jail has become a "den of criminals", according to news agency ANI.

"It is a sorry state of affairs in Tihar Jail. We have read in newspapers two to three days back that murder is happening in the jail. It has become a den for criminals," the court observed.

The bench also issued directions to the concerned secretary in the Union ministry of Home Affairs to file an affidavit indicating the steps taken with regards to the implementation of reforms, based on the suggestions given by the Delhi commissioner of police Rakesh Asthana, within three weeks.

"Having regards to the urgent need for prison reforms and enhanced prison management, comprehensive suggestion are contained in the report submitted by the Commissioner. We direct the Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs, to take necessary steps in pursuance of para 3 and 4 dated of the previous order of this court dated October 6, 2021. An affidavit indicating the steps taken shall be filed by the Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs within a period of three weeks," the bench said.

With regards to collusion with the Chandra brothers, the Delhi Police informed the court that it has registered an FIR under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Indian Penal Code against 37 persons.

On October 6, the Supreme court directed suspension of Tihar Jail officials, registration of a case against them and full-fledged probe into their collusion with Chandra brothers, based on Asthana's report. Both Sanjay and Ajay who are in jail since August 2017 are accused of allegedly siphoning home buyers' money.