‘Take care of Caesar’: 23-yr-old, told by family to abandon pet, commits suicide

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 21:30 IST

A 23-year-old accountant, heartbroken that her family would force her to abandon her pet dog, committed suicide in Coimbatore, 500 km south of Tamil Nadu capital Chennai, a police officer said on Friday. Kavitha left behind a brief note to apologise for her decision and appeal to them to take care of her pet.

Police said Kavitha had brought a mutt nearly two years ago. She called him Caesar.

Of late, the police said, the dog appeared to have started barking a little too much at night and complaints from neighbours started piling up. Her parents would tell Kavitha that they have had enough and wanted the dog to be abandoned. But she wouldn’t hear of it and stood her ground. There were frequent arguments.

Recently, her father, a police officer said on the condition that he is not named, put his foot down and told her that she would have to abandon Caesar on the outskirts of the city.

On Thursday, the woman, who worked in a private firm, locked herself in her room and wouldn’t come out.

“When her parents broke open the door on Thursday night, she was found hanging,” a police officer said.

Police said a suicide note was found from the woman’s room.

“Mummy, Daddy, Brother , Kindly take care of Caesar... I am sorry for my decision. Everyone should live happily... Go to temple once a week,” the note, roughly translated from Tamil, reads.

Local media reports said the dog had stopped eating after the woman’s death

The family was too upset to respond to HT’s calls.

The woman’s body has been sent to Coimbatore Government Medical College Hospital for a post mortem examination.

Police said they were conducting an inquiry mandated under the law for an unnatural death.

