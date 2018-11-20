SOS ‘open door’: Pak-bound plane makes emergency landing in Jaipur

A Pakistan-bound plane made an emergency landing at Jaipur airport on Tuesday after its pilot received an ‘indication of open door’.

The Karachi-bound SR-20 aircraft, a private plane, was flying with only cockpit crew on board when it made an emergency landing at Jaipur airport. The aircraft was on a scheduled flight from Lucknow to Karachi, reported ANI.

On Tuesday morning, the plane took off from Lucknow for Karachi. The aircraft pilot then alerted Jaipur airport authorities and requested for priority landing at the airport to check the aircraft’s doors for safety after the airplane’s ‘door open’ indication was on.

After clearance from Air Traffic Control (ATC), the plane made a safe landing at Jaipur airport. The State Intelligence Bureau and the aviation securities agency were informed by the airport officials about the incident as per Standard Operating Procedure.

The aircraft was given permission to depart for Karachi after inspections were conducted by the airport team and security agencies.

