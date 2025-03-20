Speaker Om Birla asks Opposition to not wear T-shirts with slogans in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked members of the opposition to not wear t-shirts which have slogans on them, and adjourned the house till 2 pm, reported PTI. **EDS: THIRD PARTY IMAGE, SCREENSHOT VIA SANSAD TV** New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings of the House during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 20, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo) (PTI03_20_2025_000022B)(PTI)

The Speaker's reaction was in response to members of the DMK party wearing t-shirts sporting slogans against the delimitation of parliamentary constituencies.

Om Birla said that wearing t-shirts with slogans written on them went against the principles of parliamentary rules and decorum, and at first adjourned the House till noon.

"House functions with rules and procedures. Members have to maintain dignity and honour of the House. But some MPs are not following the rules and violating the dignity which is not acceptable," he said.

DMK members were wearing white T-shirts with hashtags calling for fair delimitation and slogans such as “Tamil Nadu will fight, Tamil Nadu will win” written on them.

DMK members had attempted to raise the issue in Lok Sabha, however the Speaker rejected their plea stating that it was not urgent considering the census of the population had not been conducted yet.

Om Birla also ordered members who were wearing such clothing to go outside the House and come back wearing proper attire as decreed by parliamentary rules.

"However big a leader is, such undignified attire is not acceptable inside the House. Go outside, change your clothes and come back with a proper dress," he said.

However, when the House reconvened at noon, there was no change in attire and TDP member Krishna Prasad Tenneti, who was in the chair, adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

The opposition has used clothing as a means of protest in parliament before as well, creating uproar in the House. In December, 2024, leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi arrived at Parliament with t-shirts printed with anti-Adani slogans on the back.

The t-shirts said, “Modi Adani ek hai, Adani safe hai,” (Modi and Adani are one, so Adani is safe). The t-shirts were a sign of protest against industrialist Gautam Adani, insinuating that he had close ties with PM Modi.

The opposition had called for a joint parliamentary committee to be formed to look into Adani's business dealings and ties with the BJP-led central government.