Speech, hearing impaired son of constable helps Mumbai Police in murder probe

A constable's speech and hearing-impaired son used sign language to communicate with an accused who shares the same disability, helping the Mumbai Police in a murder investigation. Picture for representation (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Police said the investigation began after a 30-year-old man, Arshad Ali Sadique Ali Shaikh was found dead, with his body stuffed in a trolley bag at Dadar railway station on August 5.

The Dadar railway police faced a challenge because the accused, Jay Chawda is speech and hearing impaired, making it difficult to question him about the crime.

“We were seeking the address of Sadhna Vidyalaya, which is a school for speech and hearing impaired children. We needed someone to talk to the accused using sign language as part of the probe,” PTI quoted a police official as saying.

The police while trying to locate the school came across their colleagues from the RAK Marg police station, who were on patrol duty in Wadala including constable Rajesh Satpute.

Police said it was Satpute who informed them that the school was in Dadar and that his 23-year-old son Gaurav, who is speech and hearing impaired, was also an alumnus of the institution.

Read: Girl dies after dog falls on her from 5th floor in Maharashtra's Thane

The railway police team went to Satpute's residence at 2 am and brought Gaurav to the Dadar railway police station.

The police team gave a questionnaire to Gaurav and asked him to communicate with Chawda, who was apprehended at Dadar railway station with the bag.

Gaurav's interaction with Chawda provided details of the crime, the co-accused and the motive behind the crime

Police also said that three persons including deceased Arshad Ali's wife, who is allegedly in an extramarital relationship with Chawda.

Constable Rajesh Satpute said he was proud that his son managed to help police in a murder case.

“He studied in Sadhna Vidyalaya till Class X. He has also done a pipe fitter course from Mazagon Dock Limited. It was Gaurav's efforts due to which the police could understand the entire chain of events,” Satupte told PTI.



