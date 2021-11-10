Speeding Audi kills 1, injures 8 in Rajasthan

Jaipur: One person died while eight others were injured in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur town on Tuesday when a speeding Audi car rammed into several two-wheelers and roadside huts, police said.

“ At around noon on Tuesday, a speeding Audi car rammed some motorbikes and temporary huts along the road near All India Institute of Medical Sciences. The car was coming from Pal Road side towards AIIMS.One person identified as Mukesh (30) died in the accident,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (Jodhpur West), Noor Mohammad said.

Of the eight injured, three were commuters and rest those residing in the hutments. All injured have been admitted in AIIMS, he added.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, who was in Jodhpur, visited the injured and announced ₹ 2 lakh for the family of those killed, ₹1 lakh for seriously injured and ₹50,000 for other injured.

Police said the person driving the Audi identified as Amit Nagar, has been detained and a case for culpable homicide not amount to murder has been registered under section 304 (A) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The driver is a businessman from Jodhpur and he had recently bought the Audi. The accused claimed that his feet got stuck between the accelerator and the brake and therefore, he was not able to control the car,” said station house officer of Choupasni Housing Board Police Station, Likhma Ram.

Nagar surrendered himself to the police and his medical test showed he was not under influence of liquor, he added.

On October 16, a 30-year-old man was killed and three others sustained injuries when a speeding car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old son of a circle inspector in Jodhpur, hit multiple vehicles in Jodhpur.